Application process open for Bay County small businesses to receive pandemic relief funds

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Small businesses in Bay County are eligible to receive financial relief from hardships experienced during the pandemic.

A total of $1 million is available through The Bay County Small Business Grant Program for eligible businesses through the American Rescue Plan Act, with those chosen receiving up to $20,000.

Bay Future is responsible for the grant award selection process and is currently conducting applicant interviews.

"They need our help now more than ever as we go into what we all hope is a recovery phase," said Trevor Keyes, President and CEO of Bay Future.

The application deadline is 5:00 p.m. on May 31 and award announcements will be made no later than June 16.

For more information visit bayfuture.com.

