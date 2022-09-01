Approval of labor unions is the U.S. is at a near 60-year high

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - U.S. approval of labor unions is at its highest point in 57 years, according to the latest Gallup poll.
The data from Gallup's annual Work and Education survey finds 71% of Americans approve of labor unions, which is the highest it has been since 1965.
The highest it's ever been was 75% approval in 1953 and the lowest was 48% in 2009.
The UAW labor union movement started in Flint Michigan with sit-down strikers in 1936. Steve Dawes, director of United Auto Workers Region 1-D, shared details of the very first bargaining agreement with between the UAW and General Motors.
"If you go back and you look at the very first one-page agreement with General Motors and the UAW, you won't find anything in there about wages, the 40-hour work week, health care, vacations," he said. "It was all about dignity in the workplace."
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nationwide union members accounted for 10.3% of workers in 2021 down from 10.8% in 2020.
In Michigan, union membership is above the national average at 13.3% of the workforce.
Dawes said interest in the union is up. With 600 local unions, the UAW represents more than 400,000 active members across the country and more than a half million retirees.
"Literally by the week, people are calling, we are organizing people all across the country it is really some great success stories," he said.
Dawes said the same concern workers had nearly a century ago when the union was formed is the same concern today, which is how they are treated at work.
"It's really not about, 'We just want a union because we want a union,'" he said.
Americans' approval of unions is at a near 60-year high at 71%. Unions give workers a seat at the table and Dawes said more and more people are seeing the benefits of solidarity.