Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 25 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 40 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7
feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST Wednesday
with the largest waves expected around 9 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

As the holiday season kicks in, consumers still don't feel great about their finances

Consumers still don't feel great about their finances. A shopper is pictured at a Target store on Black Friday in Chicago, Illinois, on Friday, November 25.

 Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg/Getty Images

U.S. consumer confidence fell in November as inflation and economic uncertainty continued to loom large and potentially dampen holiday shopping plans.

The Conference Board's consumer confidence index measured 100.2 for the month, lower than the downwardly revised 102.2 in October. The index is at its lowest level since July, when it fell to 95.7 amid spiking gas prices and worsening inflation.

A reading above 100 indicates an optimistic attitude toward the economy and higher propensity to spend.

Economists were expecting a reading of 100, according to consensus estimates on Refinitiv.

This story is developing and will be updated.

