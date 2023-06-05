Ashley Capital breaks ground on Buick City redevelopment

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Construction officially started Monday on a $300 million redevelopment of the sprawling Buick City site in Flint.

Years after the last car rolled off the assembly line at Buick City, Ashley Capital from New York hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for the first of 10 industrial buildings planned on the 350-acre site.

The development company hopes the Flint Commerce Center will restore Buick City to its former industrial glory with 3.5 million square feet of building space and 3,000 jobs.

"We've made this massive investment because we think Flint is a good place to be, with an excellent partner in the City of Flint, strong workforce, great infrastructure, and ready access to expressways, rail, and abundant electricity," said Susan M. Harvey, senior vice president for Ashley Capital.

Construction on the first building is under way and Ashley hopes to complete it by early 2024. The 330,000-square-foot building could be used as a warehouse, distribution or manufacturing company.

The company has not identified a tenant for the building.