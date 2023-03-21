Ashley Capital 'excited' about plans for Buick City site in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Ashley Capital continues moving toward America's largest ever Brownfield project at the Buick City site in Flint.

The New York development firm offered an update on its plans to bring the 350-acre property back to industrial use. The company is close to making a deal with the city to buy the site.

It would be the largest brownfield redevelopment in the nation. Susan Harvey of Ashley Capital said the company is waiting for environmental agreements to be finalized between state regulators, the EPA and RACER Trust.

She said the company is "excited" about prospects for redeveloping the site.

RACER Trust owns the property, which has widespread PFAS contamination. The city of Flint, Genesee County and the C.S. Mott Foundation all contributed funds toward cleanup to facilitate redevelopment.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. has promised to match all of the local contributions.

Flint City Councilman Quincy Murphy, who represents the Third Ward where Buick City was located, is optimistic about plans to bring new jobs and development to the long-blighted property.

"It's important for me as somebody that has watched the GM plant go from a thriving plant to vacant land to now possibly being redeveloped," he said.