Assenmacher's bicycle shop in Mundy Township changing ownership

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A longtime Genesee County business is changing hands.
Assenmacher's Bicycle Co. started back in 1977. The business has one location built five years ago on Hill Road in Mundy Township.
Owner Matt Assenmacher sent a letter to customers saying his team is partnering with Trek Bicycle. He didn't want to leave the bike shop in the hands of just anyone, but he's confident Trek will continue providing excellent service.
"After working with Trek for years, we’re confident they’ll take what we’ve created here and build on it, continuing to serve our community with the same core principles of treating people like family and delivering outstanding customer service," Assenmacher wrote in his letter.
He believes Trek will continue making Assenmacher's Bicycle a central part of the cycling scene in the Flint area.
"While there may be some changes, we are confident you will find them as positive and exciting as we do," Assenmacher wrote.