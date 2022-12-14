 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 27 knots from the east
with gusts up to 41 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 AM EST Thursday
with the largest waves expected around 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Attention procrastinators: Drop-dead holiday shipping deadlines are coming soon

Drop-dead holiday shipping deadlines are coming soon. Pictured is the USPS processing and distribution center on November 30, in Los Angeles.

 Mario Tama/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

It happens every year — the mad dash to ship holiday gifts to get them to loved ones on time.

And it bears repeating, especially for procrastinators, that the sooner you get the packages in the mail the better because of the annual surge in delivery volume in November and December. But there are a few issues specific to 2022 that shippers need to keep in mind.

"As always, there will again be a lot of mail congestion and delays this year," said Sri Sridhar, CEO of LateShipment.com, which tracks and monitors package carriers' performance. And "because of the economic uncertainty, many consumers have delayed their gift shopping this year to later in the season. This means they're also shipping those purchases later, adding to the congestion."

Another reminder: Christmas Day falls on a Sunday this year, which means virtually no overnight delivery. The overall holiday gift shipping window also is shorter this season.

"With December 18 being a Sunday, the final cutoff date for guaranteed Christmas deliveries with many merchants is the 17th of December. This is one to two days earlier than the cutoff dates that merchants usually have," Sridhar said.

Lastly, inclement weather can throw a wrench in the works, forcing deliveries to be delayed or canceled.

Keeping all this in mind, Sridhar said last-minute shippers really shouldn't wait until the actual last minute.

"Buy your gifts early and ship early, is my default advice," he said. With less than two weeks to Christmas Day, that really means this week.

The Saturday before Christmas tends to be the busiest shopping day of the holiday season.

If you've yet to begin, or are wrapping up gift shopping this coming weekend, here are the drop-dead shipping dates within the U.S. that you need to know for Christmas 2022:

UPS: The recommended last days to deliver by December 24 delivery are as follows:

- Ground: check the UPS website for details

- Three-day select: December 20

- Second-day Air: December 21

- Next-day Air: December 22

USPS: Here are the cutoff dates for expected delivery in time for Christmas in the lower 48 U.S. states:

- Ground: December 17

- First-Class Mail: December 17

- Priority Mail: December 19

- Priority Mail Express: December 23

Alaska: First-Class Mail: December 17, Priority Mail: December 17, Priority Mail Express: December 21

Hawaii: First-Class Mail: December 17, Priority Mail: December 17, Priority Mail Express: December 21

FedEx: Here are the shipping deadlines for expected pre-December 25 delivery:

- FedEx Ground, FedEx Home Delivery: December 14

- FedEx Express Saver: December 20

- FedEx 3 day Freight: December 20

- FedEx 2 day Freight: December 21

- FedEx 1 day Freight: December 22

- FedEx Same Day: December 23

Amazon: Amazon hasn't released its holiday shipping deadlines yet but said it would be delivering orders through December 24.

The company said through Christmas Eve, Prime members in the U.S. can shop on Amazon for free one-day delivery with no minimum purchase and for free same-day delivery within regular business hours in more than 90 metro areas.

