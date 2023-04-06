Baby Jake’s Pizza and Corner Cone serves-up both sweet and savory options

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) – A building on the corner of North Irish and East Coldwater Roads in Davison serves up both sweet and savory flavors.
Jake Smith had originally thought about turning what is now the Baby Jake’s Pizza and Corner Cone into a pawn shop when he bought the building in 2010.
It has previously been an ice cream shop, so Smith decided to follow suit.
“We tried it, and it was successful, and we just kept it in the food industry,” said Smith.
That is how the dynamic pizza and ice cream duo that is, Baby Jake’s, was born. The business now serves-up homemade pizzas and 50 different ice cream options.
He said that one of the most popular pizza options is called the kitchen sink pizza.
“It’s got nine different toppings,” said Smith. “Pepperoni, ham sausage, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper.”
Jake, who grew up in Genesee County, said that he does his best to give back to the community by sponsoring local baseball teams and supporting charities. He said he is thankful to all his customers for their support.
"A lot of times in the summer, they'll get ice cream. and then they'll stop over and get pizza. or vice versa,” said Smith.
The sweet and savory business is also known for a unique and fun way to receive a free ice cream cone during the warmer months.
Common first names are added to a board outside, and those who have the chosen first name are able to receive a free cone. Smith said that it’s referred to as the ‘name game.’
“It just kind of grew… if you have a name like Jennifer, we put it on our Facebook page, it'll get 100,000 views,” said Smith. “That's how the community knows us and loves us."