Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Michigan...

Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County.

.Dry conditions are forecast through the weekend, allowing the river
level to gradually recede below flood stage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river has crested and is expected to fall
below flood stage tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Impact...At 7.0 feet, Overflow begins on both banks.
At 8.0 feet, Flooding occurs in low lying areas along the
river. At this stage, no homes are affected. The creek runs
through the Davison Athletic and Country Golf Club golf
course where it floods low lying areas. Numerous backyards
flood on both sides of the creek from near Davison golf
course, upstream to around the Atlas Road bridge.
At 10.0 feet, Water reaches the bottom of the Davison Road
bridge and will begin to dam up against it. Flooding of some
homes occurs just upstream of the Lippincott Blvd bridge.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Baby Jake’s Pizza and Corner Cone serves-up both sweet and savory options

  • Updated
The business now serves-up homemade pizzas and 50 different ice cream options.

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) – A building on the corner of North Irish and East Coldwater Roads in Davison serves up both sweet and savory flavors.

Jake Smith had originally thought about turning what is now the Baby Jake’s Pizza and Corner Cone into a pawn shop when he bought the building in 2010.

It has previously been an ice cream shop, so Smith decided to follow suit.

“We tried it, and it was successful, and we just kept it in the food industry,” said Smith.

That is how the dynamic pizza and ice cream duo that is, Baby Jake’s, was born. The business now serves-up homemade pizzas and 50 different ice cream options.

He said that one of the most popular pizza options is called the kitchen sink pizza.

“It’s got nine different toppings,” said Smith. “Pepperoni, ham sausage, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper.”

Jake, who grew up in Genesee County, said that he does his best to give back to the community by sponsoring local baseball teams and supporting charities. He said he is thankful to all his customers for their support.

"A lot of times in the summer, they'll get ice cream. and then they'll stop over and get pizza. or vice versa,” said Smith.

The sweet and savory business is also known for a unique and fun way to receive a free ice cream cone during the warmer months.

Common first names are added to a board outside, and those who have the chosen first name are able to receive a free cone. Smith said that it’s referred to as the ‘name game.’

“It just kind of grew… if you have a name like Jennifer, we put it on our Facebook page, it'll get 100,000 views,” said Smith. “That's how the community knows us and loves us."

