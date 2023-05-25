Barrister Brewing rehabilitating a historic Owosso building

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Barrister Brewing is planning to rehabilitate a more than century-old Owosso building into a new microbrewery, bar and restaurant.
The building at 902 W. Main St. in Owosso's Westown area currently is vacant. Barrister Brewing is planning to invest $1.2 million into developing two apartments on the second floor and commercial space on the first floor.
"The Barrister team genuinely believes it'll be more than just a place to grab a meal and a drink, but a place for people to create strong connections to their neighborhood and each other," said Barrister Brewing owner Dan Nees said.
Developers plan to install a new cool roof and keep the historic facade consistent wit the building's history, which dates back to the 1800s. Westown Owosso is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Nees said the project will cement the business as an anchor in the city's historic area.
"As we've settled into our new neighborhood, we've met some terrific neighbors who really share in our vision," Nees said. "We're so excited to become part of their community."
The Michigan Economic Development Corp. approved more than $557,000 in a grant if Barrister Brewing creates the equivalent of nine full-time jobs. The city of Owosso is providing $21,000 to install a fire suppression system.
"A brewery is something Owosso has been wanting for some time, and we are happy to see a dedicated local family working to make that happen," said Owosso Mayor Rob Teich.
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development awarded an additional $100,000 grant for the brewery project.