Bavarian Inn Lodge breaks ground on Michigan's largest indoor water park

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - A project that will reshape Michigan's tourism market officially started at the Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth on Tuesday.

The popular resort hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for an $80 million expansion that will create Michigan's largest indoor water park at more than 140,000 square feet.

Bavarian Inn Lodge is adding 20 attractions to its indoor water park and family entertainment center, including several water slides, a wave pool and a swim-up bar for adults.

"This next phase of our development is focused on creating unique attractions and new experiences for all guests at our resort," said Michael Keller Zehnder, president of the Bavarian Inn Lodge.

The Bavarian Inn Lodge has 360 European-themed guest rooms along the Cass River in Frankenmuth.

The existing 35,000-square-foot Family Fun Center has two water slides, three pools, two whirlpools, more than 160 games, a two-level children's play village and the Willy's Kingdom indoor mini-golf course.

The existing indoor water park will remain open with no disruptions during construction. Some of the new attractions will open in about a year while the project is scheduled for total completion in the spring of 2024.

R.C. Hendrick & Son, which built the previous six phases of the Bavarian Inn Lodge, will serve as general contractor for the water park expansion.

"Our family business is proud to be a longtime partner to another Michigan family business, the Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn, and we look forward to making their vision become a reality," said Chip Hendrick.