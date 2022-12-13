 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 25 knots from the east
with gusts up to 37 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 3 AM EST Thursday
with the largest waves expected around 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

&&

Bavarian Inn Lodge breaks ground on Michigan's largest indoor water park

  • Updated
  • 0
Bavarian Inn Lodge breaks ground on Michigan's largest indoor water park

The Bavarian Inn Lodge breaks ground on an $80 million expansion designed to create Michigan's largest indoor water park.

Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth will become Michigan's largest indoor water park after an $80 million expansion is complete in 2024.

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - A project that will reshape Michigan's tourism market officially started at the Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth on Tuesday.

The popular resort hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for an $80 million expansion that will create Michigan's largest indoor water park at more than 140,000 square feet.

Bavarian Inn Lodge is adding 20 attractions to its indoor water park and family entertainment center, including several water slides, a wave pool and a swim-up bar for adults.

"This next phase of our development is focused on creating unique attractions and new experiences for all guests at our resort," said Michael Keller Zehnder, president of the Bavarian Inn Lodge.

The Bavarian Inn Lodge has 360 European-themed guest rooms along the Cass River in Frankenmuth. 

The existing 35,000-square-foot Family Fun Center has two water slides, three pools, two whirlpools, more than 160 games, a two-level children's play village and the Willy's Kingdom indoor mini-golf course.

The existing indoor water park will remain open with no disruptions during construction. Some of the new attractions will open in about a year while the project is scheduled for total completion in the spring of 2024.

R.C. Hendrick & Son, which built the previous six phases of the Bavarian Inn Lodge, will serve as general contractor for the water park expansion.

"Our family business is proud to be a longtime partner to another Michigan family business, the Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn, and we look forward to making their vision become a reality," said Chip Hendrick.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you