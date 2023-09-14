Bavarian Inn Lodge hosting pinball tournaments

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - Calling all pinball wizards.
The Bavarian Inn Lodge is hosting a series of tournaments on their 160 high-end arcade games every other Monday evening. There will be Target Match Play, a Mini Side Tournament and a Beat the Tech contest.
Signups begin at 6 p.m. with the competition beginning at 6:30 p.m. Prizes are available for the winners and other giveaways will take place during each event.
The cost is $5 per person, which includes $1 to the International Flipper Pinball Association. The remainder is paid to the top four players in the tournament.
