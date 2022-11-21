Bavarian Inn Lodge planning $80 million expansion of indoor water park

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...During the Gale Warning, expect sustained winds up to
31 knots from the southwest with gusts up to 40 knots. The
largest significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential
maximum wave height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory,
abnormally low water levels.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EST Monday
with the largest waves expected around 9 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal
water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...At 330 AM, the water level at Essexville
was 7 inches above low water datum, which is three inches below
the level for safe navigation. Water levels are expected to drop
to 3 to 5 inches above low water datum this morning before a
wind shift to the west allows level to rise this afternoon.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...During the Gale Warning, expect sustained winds up to
31 knots from the southwest with gusts up to 40 knots. The
largest significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential
maximum wave height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory,
abnormally low water levels.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EST Monday
with the largest waves expected around 9 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal
water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...At 330 AM, the water level at Essexville
was 7 inches above low water datum, which is three inches below
the level for safe navigation. Water levels are expected to drop
to 3 to 5 inches above low water datum this morning before a
wind shift to the west allows level to rise this afternoon.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

Bavarian Inn Lodge planning $80 million expansion of indoor water park

  • Updated
  • 0
Bavarian Inn Lodge planning $80 million expansion of indoor water park

Bavarian Inn Lodge is planning an $80 million expansion.

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - One Michigan's most popular tourist attractions will become even more popular after an $80 million expansion.

The Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth is adding on to its indoor water park and family entertainment center, making it Michigan's largest at over 140,000 square feet.

The expansion will add 20 new attractions, including several water slides, a wave pool and a swim-up bar for adults.

Groundbreaking on the seventh major construction project at the resort is scheduled for Dec. 13. Some of the new attractions will be available in about a year and total completion is scheduled for the spring of 2024.

"We are truly raising the bar on fun at the Lodge, creating unique attractions and new types of experiences within our resort," said Michael Keller Zehnder, President of the Bavarian Inn Lodge. "This expansion will help us to advance our goal of creating fun and enjoyable experiences for all ages."

The existing Family Fun Center and indoor water park at Bavarian Inn Lodge will remain in operation with no disruptions during the construction.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you