Bavarian Inn Lodge planning $80 million expansion of indoor water park

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - One Michigan's most popular tourist attractions will become even more popular after an $80 million expansion.
The Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth is adding on to its indoor water park and family entertainment center, making it Michigan's largest at over 140,000 square feet.
The expansion will add 20 new attractions, including several water slides, a wave pool and a swim-up bar for adults.
Groundbreaking on the seventh major construction project at the resort is scheduled for Dec. 13. Some of the new attractions will be available in about a year and total completion is scheduled for the spring of 2024.
"We are truly raising the bar on fun at the Lodge, creating unique attractions and new types of experiences within our resort," said Michael Keller Zehnder, President of the Bavarian Inn Lodge. "This expansion will help us to advance our goal of creating fun and enjoyable experiences for all ages."
The existing Family Fun Center and indoor water park at Bavarian Inn Lodge will remain in operation with no disruptions during the construction.