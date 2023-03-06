Bavarian Inn Lodge water park expansion gets $750,000 incentive

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - The state is kicking in a $750,000 incentive for the $80 million expansion of the indoor water park at Frankenmuth's Bavarian Inn Lodge.

The expansion will make the facility Michigan's largest indoor water park at 140,000 square feet with 20 new attractions, including water slides, a wave pool and an adults-only swim-up bar.

The incentive from the Michigan Business Development Program comes with the expectation of 71 new jobs created at the resort.

"The expansion of the Bavarian Inn Lodge will bring a new waterpark, create good-paying jobs, and build on the vibrancy and amenities that already exist in downtown Frankenmuth," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Bavarian Inn Lodge, which opened in 1986, currently has 360 rooms and a 36,000-square-foot indoor family entertainment center, which includes the water park. The resort has about 300 employees.

The existing family entertainment center has two water slides, three pools, two whirlpools, more than 160 games, a two-level children's play village and the Willy's Kingdom indoor mini-golf course.

Michael Zehnder Keller, who is president of the lodge, said they continue seeing high customer demand to the expanded indoor water park and entertainment facility.

"We are truly raising the bar on fun at the Lodge with this next phase of development focused on creating unique attractions and new types of experiences for all ages within our resort," he said. "We are reimagining family fun and see this as an exciting project for all of Frankenmuth."

A groundbreaking for the expansion took place in December.

The existing indoor water park will remain open with no disruptions during construction. Some of the new attractions will open next winter while the project is scheduled for total completion in the spring of 2024.