Bay Carbon doubling workforce with expansion in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay Carbon is doubling its workforce with a $1.6 million expansion in Bay City.
The company is planning a new 10,000-square-foot manufacturing facility next to the current building at 800 Marquette Ave., including $1.1 million for the building and $500,000 for new equipment. About 20 new jobs are expected.
Bay Carbon primarily makes silicon coated and high purity graphite materials used in the semiconductor industry. Its materials are used in LED lights and other applications.
The company has a growing base of customers in Michigan, the East Coast and West Coast.
"The last year has been monumental for our growth as a business as we work with industries experiencing explosive growth," said Bay Carbon President Thomas Clare. "It's critical that we're able to expand our physical footprint to show our commitment to satisfy the needs of our customers and we appreciate the support of those who have helped make this project happen."
Bay Carbon received tax abatements from the Michigan Economic Development Corp. and Bay City to keep the project local rather than see the investment take place out of state.
"We're thankful Bay Carbon chooses to call Bay City home and we look forward to witnessing the future growth of the company," said Bay City Manager Dana Muscott.