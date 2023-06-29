Bay Carbon doubling workforce with expansion in Bay City

 Skip to main content
...Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall will impact portions of
Shiawassee and Genesee Counties through 815 AM EDT...

At 721 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line
extending from near Bridgeport to Corunna to near East Lansing.
Movement was southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Heavy rainfall and wind gusts near 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT... Heavy rainfall and low visibility for motorists.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Corunna around 725 AM EDT.
Bancroft around 730 AM EDT.
Durand, Perry, Morrice and Lennon around 735 AM EDT.
Clio, Swartz Creek, Byron and Gaines around 740 AM EDT.
Mount Morris around 745 AM EDT.
Linden, Otisville and Crossroads Village around 750 AM EDT.
Fenton, Otter Lake and Lake Fenton around 755 AM EDT.
Davison around 800 AM EDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Atlas, Juddville,
Rankin, Thetford Township, Bennington, Argentine, Shaftsburg,
Genesee, Carland and Vernon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Thursday June 29th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 29th to be an action day for elevated levels
of fine particulate (PM2.5) for southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Thursday, June 29th. The
Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the VERY UNHEALTHY range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Bay Carbon doubling workforce with expansion in Bay City

  • Updated
  • 0
Bay Carbon doubling workforce with expansion in Bay City

Bay Carbon is located at 800 Marquette Ave. in Bay City.

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay Carbon is doubling its workforce with a $1.6 million expansion in Bay City.

The company is planning a new 10,000-square-foot manufacturing facility next to the current building at 800 Marquette Ave., including $1.1 million for the building and $500,000 for new equipment. About 20 new jobs are expected.

Bay Carbon primarily makes silicon coated and high purity graphite materials used in the semiconductor industry. Its materials are used in LED lights and other applications.

The company has a growing base of customers in Michigan, the East Coast and West Coast. 

"The last year has been monumental for our growth as a business as we work with industries experiencing explosive growth," said Bay Carbon President Thomas Clare. "It's critical that we're able to expand our physical footprint to show our commitment to satisfy the needs of our customers and we appreciate the support of those who have helped make this project happen." 

Bay Carbon received tax abatements from the Michigan Economic Development Corp. and Bay City to keep the project local rather than see the investment take place out of state.

"We're thankful Bay Carbon chooses to call Bay City home and we look forward to witnessing the future growth of the company," said Bay City Manager Dana Muscott.

