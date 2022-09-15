Bed Bath & Beyond closing five Michigan locations to cut costs

Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close 56 stores in the U.S. on Thursday, including five in Michigan.
The Michigan locations on the closing list are:
- 31075 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills.
- Northville Retail Center in Northville.
- Green Ridge Square in Walker.
- 50551 Waterside Drive in Chesterfield.
- 9050 Highland Road in White Lake Township.
The company did not release information about closing dates for any of the stores or whether liquidation sales would take place.
A sixth Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond store closed in Jackson last February.
Bed Bath & Beyond operated 955 stores as of May 28 -- 769 under the BBB banner in all 50 states, 135 buybuy BABY stores and 51 stores under different names.
The company announced plans in August to lay off 20% of its corporate workforce, close 150 stores and eliminate some in-house brands to cut costs aggressively amid declining sales.
Sales at stores open at least a year dropped 26% in the latest fiscal quarter. The company reported that some suppliers have stopping shipping products due to unpaid bills.