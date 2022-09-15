Bed Bath & Beyond closing five Michigan locations to cut costs

Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close 56 stores in the U.S. on Thursday, including five in Michigan.

The Michigan locations on the closing list are:

31075 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills.

Northville Retail Center in Northville.

Green Ridge Square in Walker.

50551 Waterside Drive in Chesterfield.

9050 Highland Road in White Lake Township.

The company did not release information about closing dates for any of the stores or whether liquidation sales would take place.

A sixth Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond store closed in Jackson last February.

Bed Bath & Beyond operated 955 stores as of May 28 -- 769 under the BBB banner in all 50 states, 135 buybuy BABY stores and 51 stores under different names.

The company announced plans in August to lay off 20% of its corporate workforce, close 150 stores and eliminate some in-house brands to cut costs aggressively amid declining sales.

Sales at stores open at least a year dropped 26% in the latest fiscal quarter. The company reported that some suppliers have stopping shipping products due to unpaid bills.