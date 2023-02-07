Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 150 more stores

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 22 knots from the south with gusts up to 35 knots. The largest significant waves will be 1 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 2 feet. * WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI. * WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 AM EST Tuesday with the largest waves expected around 6 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&