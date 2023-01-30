Big Boy no more: Bridgeport restaurant closes for rebranding

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP (WJRT) – The owner of a popular restaurant in Saginaw Country called it quits over the weekend.
The Big Boy in Bridgeport Township was the gathering place for many people over the years, but the owner is ready to take on a new chapter of her life.
Eva Stone, owner of the restaurant, loves knowing the memories that were made in the walls of the building.
"Lots of families say that, 'I ate here as a kid,' and that now their kids are eating here," said Stone. "That's the thing I'm going to miss is that long continuity."
The new owners of the restaurant also ate at the restaurant as kids, they plan to remodel and rebrand the location in the near future.