Bishop International Airport welcomes two new dining options

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Hungry travelers in and out of Bishop International Airport in Flint have two new options for finding a bite to eat.
A new full-service restaurant opened on the public side of the airport before the security checkpoint and a bakery-style cafe opened for passengers in the screened area past the security checkpoint.
Tailwind Hospitality Inc. operates both of the new dining options, along with the existing Samuel Adams Bar and Gateway Grill past the security check-in point.
"We want the airport to be more than just a place for travelers but a gathering place for the entire community," said Bishop Airport CEO Nino Sapone. "Restaurants bring people together and so does travel. So, we hope our new landside restaurant with high-quality menu options will be a great benefit for passengers, their families, and everyday restaurant goers."
Airport managers say the new dining options are part of a larger plan to provide more services for travelers in and out of Flint.