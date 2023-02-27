 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS
MORNING TO 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth
of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Saginaw, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair Counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A mixture of snow and sleet will expand
over the area in the mid to late morning and transition to
sleet and freezing rain during the early to mid afternoon
before changing to rain by late afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH 4 PM...

A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will expand across
the area during the late morning and early afternoon hours. This
precipitation may lead to a minor accumulation of snow and sleet,
as well as a glaze of ice on untreated roadways, bridges, exit
ramps, overpasses, and other untreated surfaces. In addition,
visibility may drop below 1 mile at times within any brief heavier
bursts of precipitation. Motorists should remain aware of
possible changes in driving conditions and allow for extra time
when traveling today.

Bishop International Airport welcomes two new dining options

  • Updated
  • 0

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Hungry travelers in and out of Bishop International Airport in Flint have two new options for finding a bite to eat.

A new full-service restaurant opened on the public side of the airport before the security checkpoint and a bakery-style cafe opened for passengers in the screened area past the security checkpoint.

Tailwind Hospitality Inc. operates both of the new dining options, along with the existing Samuel Adams Bar and Gateway Grill past the security check-in point.

"We want the airport to be more than just a place for travelers but a gathering place for the entire community," said Bishop Airport CEO Nino Sapone. "Restaurants bring people together and so does travel. So, we hope our new landside restaurant with high-quality menu options will be a great benefit for passengers, their families, and everyday restaurant goers." 

Airport managers say the new dining options are part of a larger plan to provide more services for travelers in and out of Flint.

