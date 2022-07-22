Black Business Expo returns to Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Friday marks the return of a tradition for Flint's black entrepreneurs-The Black Business Expo.
The event was originally started by Quintin L Marshall Senior and intends to help black entrepreneurs hit the ground running. Friday's program was the first expo held since his death in 2018.
"I love the togetherness. I love it," said Theresina Chairse, owner of Fast Affordable Cleaning. She said that at other expos, finding black business owners like herself can be tough.
"It's very refreshing to see others of the culture here today. And everybody's so successful and resourceful. and everybody's sharing. I mean, it's excellent," Chairse explained.
The expo also acts as a financial empowerment summit, with a number of speakers offering advice for those pursuing startups.
Terrance Green, owner of Black Amor, said one speaker's talk about financial debt was a big help.
"The debt snowball idea is where you pay off the smallest amount of debt first and just keep going- keep going," Green said.
Meanwhile, Sheena Harrison, owner of the Drinks of Essence Bartending School, enjoyed the talk about paperwork.
"Just have everything in order. Have your books in order, your business structure in order. And also to build generational wealth to be able to send something down the line for your children," she recalled.
Expo director Chenelle Dismond says she wanted to ensure the expo covered issues unique to black Americans- whose problems may be overlooked in mostly-white seminars.
"Being able to address some of those things that are maybe not being addressed when you walk into regular workshops," Dismond said.
She hopes to bring the expo back again in 2023.