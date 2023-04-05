BLT Pizza is back by popular demand at Jet's Pizza

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WJRT) - Jet's Pizza is bringing back its popular BLT Pizza after a more than two-year absence.
Since the BLT disappeared from the menu in February 2021, Sterling Heights-based Jet's says customers have been begging for its return. They even went as far as starting an online petition.
"I guess it's true, 'you don't know what you've got 'til it's gone,'" said John Jetts, president and CEO Jet's America Inc. "We were overwhelmed with the number of customers who reached out to us, posting on social media, and even starting petitions to bring the BLT back."
Jet's first served the BLT Pizza in June 2002 and it remained a staple item on the menu until February 2021. It includes crispy bacon, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and cheese with a mayonnaise drizzle.
The BLT Pizza again will become a permanent fixture on the Jet's menu this month.
"We are so excited to add this fan favorite back on the menu for good," Jetts said. "We know many of our customers have been eagerly anticipating this announcement."
Jet's Pizza is looking forward to announcing a lineup of limited time specialty pizzas later this year.