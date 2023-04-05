 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Michigan...

Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 10.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

BLT Pizza is back by popular demand at Jet's Pizza

  • Updated
  • 0
BLT Pizza is back by popular demand at Jet's Pizza

The BLT Pizza at Jet's Pizza includes crispy bacon, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and cheese with a mayonnaise drizzle.

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WJRT) - Jet's Pizza is bringing back its popular BLT Pizza after a more than two-year absence.

Since the BLT disappeared from the menu in February 2021, Sterling Heights-based Jet's says customers have been begging for its return. They even went as far as starting an online petition.

"I guess it's true, 'you don't know what you've got 'til it's gone,'" said John Jetts, president and CEO Jet's America Inc. "We were overwhelmed with the number of customers who reached out to us, posting on social media, and even starting petitions to bring the BLT back."

Jet's first served the BLT Pizza in June 2002 and it remained a staple item on the menu until February 2021. It includes crispy bacon, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and cheese with a mayonnaise drizzle.

The BLT Pizza again will become a permanent fixture on the Jet's menu this month.

"We are so excited to add this fan favorite back on the menu for good," Jetts said. "We know many of our customers have been eagerly anticipating this announcement."

Jet's Pizza is looking forward to announcing a lineup of limited time specialty pizzas later this year.

