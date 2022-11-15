Blueline Donuts holds soft opening in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - There's a new place in Flint to grab fill a morning doughnut fix.
Carriage Town Bakery on University Avenue held a soft opening Tuesday morning for Blueline Donuts. Business was strong with more than 52 dozen doughnuts sold in four hours.
The doughnut shop is a transitional employment program to help get people back into the workforce so they can sustain themselves. Cindy Johns, senior director of Carriage Town Ministries, said Blueline Donuts will help teach soft skills.
"Being on time, knowing how to deal with customers, getting orders, dealing with conflict with coworkers. Those types of things," she said. "All of those are covered, in addition to the skills needed to work in a kitchen or work in a retail space."
Carriage Town has been making donuts for seven years, but this is the first time there's been a building dedicated to the purpose.
Carriage Town Bakery is located between the Local Grocer and the main Carriage Town Ministries campus. The Blueline Donuts shop is open from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.