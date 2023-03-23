Bob Evans adds new biscuit sandwiches to menu

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Diners will have new breakfast options at Bob Evans restaurants.
Bob Evans is adding a line of new buttermilk biscuit sandwiches nationwide, including locations in Mid-Michigan. The sandwiches include a fried egg, cheese and bacon or sausage.
Diners can order them in three quantities:
- A Farmhand Biscuit Sandwich Platter with a country gravy, a sausage biscuit and a bacon biscuit, along with hash browns, home fries or fresh fruit.
- A Bundle with six sandwiches, along with a family size order hash browns, home fries or fresh fruit.
- A single Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich with hash browns, home fries or fresh fruit.
"By expanding our menu to include the new breakfast sandwich options, we’re able to give our guests all the farm-fresh goodness that only Bob Evans can provide, now in a hand-held format that our guests want," said Bob Holtcamp, president and chief marketing officer for Bob Evans Restaurants.
Prices for the single biscuit sandwich breakfast start at $7.99. The new options are available at Bob Evans restaurants nationwide beginning this week for dine-in, carryout or delivery.