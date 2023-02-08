Both Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Mid-Michigan slated to close

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - As Bed Bath & Beyond accelerates store closings to cut costs, both locations in Mid-Michigan will be going out of business.

The national homegoods retailer updated its list of stores slated to close on Wednesday morning to include the locations on Miller Road in Flint Township and Bay Road in Saginaw Township.

Bed Bath & Beyond did not announce a final day in business for the two Mid-Michigan stores or any information about liquidation sales. The company did not return a message seeking comment Wednesday morning.

Storm clouds have been brewing over Bed Bath & Beyond since last summer, when plummeting sales led executives to acknowledge that bankruptcy remains possible. The company announced Tuesday that it raised $1 billion to remain solvent.

Market analysts say Bed Bath & Beyond is losing ground to competitors quickly because the company was slow to embrace online shopping. Sales dropped 17% in 2020 and 14% in 2021.

The company announced another 150 store closings this week. That is in addition to 87 store closings announced last week and 150 announced late last year.

Bed Bath & Beyond says it plans to shrink its store count from a peak of about 950 locations in February 2022 to around 480 -- including 360 Bed Bath & Beyond locations and 120 buybuy Baby stores nationwide.