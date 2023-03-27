Bricks from the west wall of Historic Holly Hotel for-sale

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) – The Historic Holly Hotel is selling bricks from the west wall on the building.
The bricks are over 130 years old – they date back to 1891 and they come with a letter of authenticity signed by the owners of the hotel.
The hotel was damaged in a massive fire in June of last year. They were able to salvage most of the historical architecture of the hotel, but the west wall was not saved.
Each brick costs $75 and includes priority shipping. They can be ordered on the hotel's website.