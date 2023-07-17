 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Monday July 17th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
issued an Air Quality Action Day today, Monday July 17th, for
elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Air Quality Index (AQI)
levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI
Orange) range.

The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in west and central Canada continues
to move across the state with elevated levels of PM2.5 expected. The
Air Quality Index will likely increase into the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (Orange) range; however, hourly concentrations
reaching the Unhealthy (Red) level are possible.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at: http://www.deqmiair.org/

Brush Alley business fears loss of customers after partial building collapse

  • Updated
  • 0

A major hazard in downtown Flint this weekend bringing a fierce warning for people to stay away as Brush Alley is closed between Third and Second Streets for a partially collapsed building.

Back in April, only a small portion of the building had collapsed. But now, the whole length of the building has fallen, leaving local business owners wondering what happens when the whole thing goes down.

"We share a wall and if it goes down, I'm afraid it's going to take part of our building or some of our building," said Daniel Spaniola, owner of Paul's Pipe Shop. "I just don't know what else to do."

Paul's Pipe Shop is located right next to the collapsed wall. Spaniola says the wall, along with construction on Saginaw Street, means both entrances are blocked.

"When they started doing the front, we tried to get our customers to use the back," said Spaniola. "Now, the back's closed basically, and they still haven't got the front done."

The City of Flint says the building was previously condemned, but issues with ownership have complicated things. A hearing to solve those complications was scheduled for Monday, but postponed to July 31st.

"It's just a long legal battle that's taking too long, and I'm afraid it's going to not only kill my business but some of the other businesses that nobody can get to," said Spaniola.

Spaniola says Paul's Pipe Shop will continue to operate as it has for the last 95 years, but for the first time, he's worried they won't be able to make it to 100.

"I've got orders, online orders I have to put up and get out," said Spaniola. "I'm coming in. I can't afford to close."

The city encourages the public to avoid this area until an engineering evaluation can be completed and the safety hazards can be removed.

