Brush Alley business fears loss of customers after partial building collapse

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A major hazard in downtown Flint is bringing a fierce warning for people to stay away. Brush Alley is closed between Third and Second Streets for a partially collapsed building.
Back in April, only a small portion of the building had collapsed. But now, the whole length of the building has fallen, leaving local business owners wondering what happens when the whole thing goes down.
"We share a wall and if it goes down, I'm afraid it's going to take part of our building or some of our building," said Daniel Spaniola, owner of Paul's Pipe Shop. "I just don't know what else to do."
Paul's Pipe Shop is located right next to the collapsed wall. Spaniola says the wall, along with construction on Saginaw Street, means both entrances are blocked.
"When they started doing the front, we tried to get our customers to use the back," said Spaniola. "Now, the back's closed basically, and they still haven't got the front done."
The City of Flint says the building was previously condemned, but issues with ownership have complicated things. A hearing to solve those complications was scheduled for Monday, but postponed to July 31st.
"It's just a long legal battle that's taking too long, and I'm afraid it's going to not only kill my business but some of the other businesses that nobody can get to," said Spaniola.
Spaniola says Paul's Pipe Shop will continue to operate as it has for the last 95 years, but for the first time, he's worried they won't be able to make it to 100.
"I've got orders, online orders I have to put up and get out," said Spaniola. "I'm coming in. I can't afford to close."
The city encourages the public to avoid this area until an engineering evaluation can be completed and the safety hazards can be removed.