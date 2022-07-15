Buick City cleanup and redevelopment plans continue in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Another attempt to repurpose hundreds of acres of vacant property in Flint is in the works.
Buick City once was the center for General Motors auto manufacturing in Flint. At one point, the site was the largest in the world with 24 separate buildings contributing to the manufacturing process.
Now, all that remains is a vacant lot.
The latest contract to bring new life to the area involves New York-based real estate firm Ashley Capital, which wants to build on the land and then rent out the space to future clients.
Previously, the city of Flint said area was expected to become possibly a distribution warehouse, which would create thousands of jobs for the area.
But even as hope for new life there grows, environmental concerns over the 2018 discovery of PFAS in the soil and groundwater at the site remain.
That is something RACER Trust, which was created by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court to clean up and repurpose GM properties, says it can overcome.
"The trust is unique in that we were given a dual mission to both to clean up and foster and support redevelopment. We've got to do both at the same time -- and we have done it with Ashley Capital," said RACER Trust cleanup manager Grant Trigger. "We did it in Livonia and we want to do it again in Flint."
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy says it will continue to work with RACER Trust to collect and evaluate contamination data as it becomes available.