Buick City developer plans to build 3.5 million square feet of industrial space

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The company contracted to buy the 350-acre Buick City site in Flint says it plans to build a new 3.5 million-square-foot industrial park space.
In paperwork filed with the city, Ashley Capital of New York said it's looking for approval on a plan for the first building tied to the development. The company has five months to buy the Buick property from the RACER Trust.
Ashley Capital also told Flint City Council it's planning on buying additional land on the edge of the site. However, the company did not release any information about specific tenants interested in located at Buick City.
But even as hope for new life there grows, environmental concerns over the 2018 discovery of PFAS in the soil and groundwater at the site remain.
RACER Trust, which was created by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court to clean up and repurpose GM properties, says it can overcome those concerns.