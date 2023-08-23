Busch Beer introduces pumpkin-flavored drink for dogs

For a limited time, man's best friend can crack a cold one with their owners and get a taste of fall at the same time.
Busch Light introduced a limited edition Pumpkin Spice Dog Brew on Wednesday. The nonalcoholic beverage includes all natural ingredients like pure pumpkin, cinnamon, tumeric, ginger and water.
Busch Light's Pumpkin Spice Dog Brew, which was released a day before Starbucks brings back their fall favorite Pumpkin Spice Latte, is the brewer's latest effort to support canines in the U.S.
Busch Light boosted the Foster a Dog Program in 2020, appointed rescued puppy Ethan as the chief tasting officer in 2021 and recruited rescued puppy Travolta as "senior vice pawsident of HR" to search for the face of Turkey Flavored Busch Dog Brew last year.
The limited edition Busch Pumpkin Spice Dog Brew is available for purchase in four-packs for $15 online while supplies last. Click here for information about how to order.