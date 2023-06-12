Busch Light introduces limited edition peach flavored beer

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Busch Light and Anheuser-Busch announced they will be launching a limited edition, peach-flavored beer.
The new beer can be found in 37 states, including Michigan, starting on Monday. Busch Light Peach will be sold in 12, 24, and 30 packs of 12 oz. cans and 25 oz. cans until the product sells out.
Anheuser-Busch says that Busch Light Peach is the latest flavor innovation from the brand, following the retirement of Busch Light Apple. Anheuser-Busch adds that Busch Light is trying to satisfy consumer demands for a new flavor, that will be perfect for the summer.
Busch Light Peach will be available with a 4.1% alcohol by volume.