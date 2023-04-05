 Skip to main content
Business owner follows up after downtown Bay City fire

  • Updated
  • 0

After fire crews battled a fire yesterday morning in Bay City, smoke was seen coming out the back of the building.

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) -  Raindrops pour over remaining building pieces that are scattered outside of Mode's Tavern.

After fire crews battled a fire yesterday morning in Bay City, smoke was seen coming out the back of the building.

Matthew Nemode, owner of Mode's Tavern, the says it's tough to talk about this loss after struggling with the business during COVID and just recently seeing a turnaround for their business.

"That building has 30 years worth of memories for the owners and gave us 3 years," said Nemode. "It's not a whole lot of fun to talk about."

The hardest part was hearing the news through texts and calls while he and his family were on vacation.

"Our phone started ringing and couldn't figure out why some people were calling us because they knew we were on vacation," he said.

And as this gloomy day presents itself, he tries to find the light in what is now lost.

"That bar and the contents and everything else can be replaced, but there were some tenants upstairs that lost their homes, JR's a total loss next door."

But, he is thankful of everything which remains.

"Our first thing yesterday was making sure our employees were ok."

Now - the community of Bay City is showing their support. Other downtown businesses are finding ways to rally the community and give back to those who have lost through donations and fundraisers.

"Anything we can do, anything we can collect. We're not saying 'no" to. We just want to try to help as anyway as we can to help these people get back on their feet," said Earl Bovia, owner of Rathskeller.

Nemode thanks the first responders and the community. When he returns from vacation, he will find out the fate of the building. He hopes to rebuild if that is possible.

"(Mode's) That was our vehicle of giving back to the community and seeing the community respond and knowing nobody got hurt, it is definitely incredible and humbling," said Nemode.

