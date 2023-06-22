Businesses frustrated by decision to cancel Auburn Cornfest

AUBURN, Mich. (WJRT) - The Auburn Chamber of Commerce says the city's 52nd annual Cornfest has been canceled.
The Chamber of Commerce announced the cancellation on Wednesday. They allege that misfiled paperwork, along with a dispute over who owns the festival grounds, resulted in the cancelation.
The choice to cancel has frustrated several local business owners, including Bruce Williams.
"Yeah, it's a big letdown for the city as a whole -- both the citizens and the businesses," said Williams.
He is the owner of the Auburn Hotel. He said organizers have been planning all year for Cornfest.
"It's massive for this particular establishment," said Williams. "Cornfest weekend is way bigger than the night before Thanksgiving, which is traditionally known as the biggest bar night of the year."
He has spoken with other neighbors about organizing in place of the canceled festival, but they don't have any concrete plans in motion yet.
"We're talking amongst ourselves to see what we can do," said Williams. "I was over at the neighbor's this morning talking to them as a business to see what we can do to try and deal with this bad situation."
Still, it won't quite feel like summer in Auburn without Cornfest.
"It's going to leave us with an empty feeling," said Williams "Especially so soon after COVID. Everybody is still trying to get back to normal and to miss what is normal for us is going to affect us dramatically."
Auburn Mayor Lee Kilbourn could not be reached for comment Thursday.
In a letter to ABC12, the Auburn Chamber of Commerce says they are "saddened and frustrated" by the city's decision to cancel Cornfest. They say that they entrusted Auburn Improvement Management with filing the paperwork and the chamber is "disappointed" by their mismanagement.