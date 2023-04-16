Caped crusaders takeover popular Mid-Michigan restaurant for superhero luncheon

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) – Caped crusaders took over a popular Mid-Michigan restaurant on Sunday.
Frankenmuth’s Bavarian Inn held a superheroes luncheon event as a way to bring families together, and have some fun.
Popular superheroes like Captain America and Spiderman were at the event, and some Spiderman trainees made an appearance as well.
The general manager of the Bavarian Inn, Kim Ramirez said the event is well-liked and that kids have a great time attending it.
“They love dressing up in costumes and sharing swords and capes,” said Ramirez. “They are having a great time.”
The luncheon was a success and plans are underway to add it to the restaurant’s annual event list.
To learn more about the luncheon and other events happening at the Bavarian Inn, head to their website.