Capitol Coney Island in Flint closing after 57 years

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An institution in the Flint area is closing after 57 years in business and more than 1 million coney dogs served.
Capitol Coney Island announced plans to close on Jan. 15. Nick and Anastasia Pirkovic, who assumed ownership 17 years ago, are inviting the community to stop by for one last coney they close the establishment for the final time.
They did not say what led to their decision to close.
"It's time," Nick said. "We are extremely thankful for the city of Flint and the community for supporting us for 17 years."
Capitol Coney Island is located at 4021 VanSlyke Road across from the General Motors manufacturing complex. The restaurant has been popular among GM employees, who could visit easily before, during and after their shifts.
Capitol Coney Island opened for the first time in 1966. The Pirkovices bought the restaurant in 2005 with other business partners and they completed the first major renovation of the building in 2013.
The restaurant currently employs 15 people, who all will be laid off after the closure.
"We also want to thank our incredible employees past and present," Anastasia said. "None of this would have been possible without their hard work for the past two decades. We are extremely thankful for each of them."