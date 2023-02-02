 Skip to main content
Carriage Town Bakery celebrates grand opening of Blueline Donuts

  • Updated
  • 0

A bakery with a purpose to help homeless people get a fresh start. First opened doors in Nov., grand opening held Feb. 2.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Carriage Town Bakery held a grand opening ceremony for Blueline Donuts on Thursday.

The bakery's purpose is to help people who are homeless find a fresh start.

Blueline Donuts first opened its doors in November. On the first day open, they sent more than 52 dozen doughnuts out the door by 11 a.m. and sold out their entire inventory for the day.

The bakery on Garland Street in Flint is home to several employees who are working to get back on their feet after being homeless. Employees are able to spend the night and get up early to help for the bakery breakfast rush.

Carriage Town’s executive director, Dallas Gatlin, said Blueline Donuts is a great place for neighbors to be neighbors, for a good cause.

"If someone comes and they purchase our products, you're supporting our program," said Gatlin. "People are motivated to go get a job and learn the skills to do that."

Doughnuts are available Tuesday through Friday each week from 7 a.m. to noon.

