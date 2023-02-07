Cedar Point to hire 7,000 seasonal associates for 2023 season

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) – The nation's second-oldest amusement park is preparing to hire employees for the 2023 season that starts in May.
Cedar Point plans to hire 7,000 seasonal associates and will be hosting hiring events in February.
Available positions include, but are not limited to; ride operators, food and beverage providers, lifeguards and security.
The park anticipates filling a majority of the roles Feb. 18 through 24 during a week-long, larger-than-ever recruitment campaign that is being organized by their parent company, Cedar Fair Entertainment Company.
Cedar Point will also be hosting in-person job fairs at Sawmill Creek Resort, the EHOVE Career Center and the Cedar Point Recruiting Center throughout the week. Interested candidates will have the ability to apply, interview and get hired the same day.
Vice president and general manager of Cedar Point, Carrie Boldman, encourages those of all-ages to apply and create new experiences.
“There’s no other place on Earth that delivers a perfect summer like Cedar Point,” said Carrie Boldman. “From young adults to retirees, there are jobs for every interest and skill level, and the intangible benefits of cultivating new relationships, memories and friends are immeasurable.”
Cedar Point’s hourly pay ranges from $14 - $17 (for those who are 16 years of age or older) based on experience, prior service and position. The park also offers competitive wages and benefits, plus many other perks for its associates.
Perks include discounts, reward and recognition programs, flexible scheduling, exclusive associate-only events, ride nights, on-site housing for those who qualify and free admission to any Cedar Fair park.
For more details on dates and times of the hiring events visit cedarpoint.com/jobs.