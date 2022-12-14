 Skip to main content
Cheers Market in Flint loses appeal to get liquor license back

  • Updated
  • 0

Cheers Market in Flint still is not allowed to sell alcoholic beverages after losing an appeal before the Michigan Liquor Control Commission.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An embattled liquor store in Flint still can't sell alcoholic beverages after losing an appeal before the Michigan Liquor Control Commission.

Cheers Market at 2809 W. Court St. lost its liquor license in August after Flint police investigated allegations that the store sold alcohol to minors. The store appealed the license suspension, but was not successful.

The Flint Police Department petitioned the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to revoke the liquor license for Cheers Market after receiving numerous complaints about illegal sales to underage buyers.

Police organized a number of sting operations, in which an underaged officer went inside to purchase alcohol. The 20-year-old successfully purchased alcohol on multiple occasions. 

Cheers Market is allowed to remain in business, but the store no longer can sell products with alcohol. A state administrative law judge also ordered the store to pay a $4,000 fine.

Last year, Cheers Market came under the city's scrutiny after repeated violent incidents at the store. The Flint City Council considered and later backed away from a measure to declare the store a public nuisance.

