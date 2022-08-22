Cheers Market in Flint loses license to sell alcohol after violations

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Cheers Market in Flint no longer can sell alcoholic beverages after police say the business allowed underage kids to buy alcohol illegally.

The Flint Police Department petitioned the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to revoke the liquor license for Cheers Market at 2809 W. Court St. after receiving numerous complaints about illegal sales to minors.

Police organized a number of sting operations, in which underage children went inside to purchase alcohol. The children successfully purchased alcohol on several opportunities.

“This is just another example of the Flint Police Department taking residents’ issues seriously,” Det. Tyrone Booth said. “We will continue to investigate and bring action against businesses that are not operating within the guidelines of the law.”

Cheers Market is allowed to remain in business, but the store no longer can sell products with alcohol.

“Businesses that sell alcohol to minors not only violate the law, but they damage the fabric of our community,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “It takes a village to raise a child, and it’s everyone’s responsibility to look out for the health and safety of our youth. Businesses that put profit before community welfare are not welcome here.”

Last year, Cheers Market came under the city's scrutiny after repeated violent incidents at the store. The Flint City Council considered and later backed away from a measure to declare the store a public nuisance.