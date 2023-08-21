 Skip to main content
Chick-fil-A begins hiring for Flint Township restaurant

  • Updated
Chick-fil-A is beginning the process of hiring 120 employees for a new restaurant on Miller Road in Flint Township.

The restaurant under construction at the intersection of Miller Road and Austins Parkway near I-75 is looking to add around 120 full-time and part-time workers.


Three job types are listed on Chick-Fil-A's website: front of house team member, back of house team member and team leader. Click here for more information about the jobs and how to apply.

Mid-Michigan's first Chick-fil-A is expected to open this fall, but an exact date for the grand opening has not been set.

