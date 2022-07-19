Chick-fil-A coming to Flint Township

Flint Township, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Township will soon be home to a new Michigan location of Chick-fil-A.
Flint Township Economic Enhancement Director, Tracey Tucker confirms to ABC12 News that Chick-fil-A is coming to Flint Twp. and will be going into the current SONIC location at 3140 Miller Rd.
Their site plan was approved last Thursday.
SONIC’s lease runs through the end of 2022, and Tucker said Chick fil-A will open sometime in 2023.
Tucker also noted that Gabe’s will open soon in the former VG’s Grocery site on Corunna Rd. They are a retailer similar to TJ MAXX.