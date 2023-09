FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The new Chick-fil-A restaurant coming to Flint Township could open by the end of the month.

According to the Economic Enhancement Director for Flint Township, Tracey Tucker, the new Chick-fil-A near I-75 and Miller Road could open on Sept. 28.

The location will be the first location in Genesee County.





Over the past few weeks, the business has been busy hiring, as they are looking to add around 120 full-time and part-time workers.