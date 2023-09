FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The new Chick-fil-A restaurant coming to Flint Township could open by the end of the month.

According to Flint Township Economic Enhancement Director Tracey Tucker, the new Chick-fil-A on Austins Parkway near I-75 and Miller Road could open on Sept. 28. The location will be the first Chick-fil-A in Genesee County.

Over the past few weeks, the business has been busy hiring, as they are looking to add around 120 full-time and part-time workers.