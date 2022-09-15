Chipotle seeking approval for new restaurant in Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - A Chipotle developer is beginning a process of seeking permission to build a new restaurant in downtown Grand Blanc.
The new 2,300-square-foot Chipotle restaurant would be located on vacant lots at the intersection of Saginaw Road and Bush Street behind the Rite Aid store if the Grand Blanc City Council approves the plans.
The Grand Blanc Planning Commission is scheduled to discuss rezoning the vacant lots during their meeting on Monday evening. They will provide a recommendation to the City Council, which has the final say.
The parcels currently are zoned for a mix of residential and business uses. Developers want to rezone all four parcels comprising the 0.66-acre site for Chipotle to accommodate a restaurant.
If the rezoning is approved, the developer for Chipotle will need additional approval for a site plan showing how the property would be laid out. Site plan approval follows the same process through the planning commission and city council.
It was not clear Friday when construction would begin if city officials grant approval.
Chipotle serves a selection of Mexican entrees, including burritos, tacos, nachos, bowls and quesadillas. The menu is similar to the Qdoba restaurant located about a half mile south on Saginaw Street in Grand Blanc.
The developer's plans for Chipotle in Grand Blanc include a drive-through window on the back of the restaurant facing the Rite Aid for people to pick up orders placed online without getting out of their cars.
An outdoor seating area for al fresco dining would be added in front of the building.
The main entrance and exit would be located off Bush Street. A separate entrance would be added off Saginaw Street with a right turn only exit onto Saginaw Street.
Stay with ABC12 News for more about the plans and reaction from neighbors on Friday evening.