Clio Roadhouse hosting benefit for coworker facing a second battle with cancer

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) – After beating leukemia when he was only 16-years-old, a Birch Run man is facing his second battle with cancer.
The Clio Roadhouse located on Vienna Road in Clio is hosting a raffle benefit to help their 39-year-old coworker, Josh Wirth pay his bills.
Wirth was diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer, and so far organizers have raised $11,000 that will be used to support his health journey.
Tickets for the raffle costs $50 to purchase and are available until 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon at the Clio Roadhouse.
Prizes will include merchandise, a cooler and a used 2002 Harley Fat Boy.
Tune in to ABC12 at 6 p.m. to hear more.