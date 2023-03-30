 Skip to main content
Clio Roadhouse hosting benefit for coworker facing a second battle with cancer

John Wirth benefit

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) – After beating leukemia when he was only 16-years-old, a Birch Run man is facing his second battle with cancer.

The Clio Roadhouse located on Vienna Road in Clio is hosting a raffle benefit to help their 39-year-old coworker, Josh Wirth pay his bills.

Wirth was diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer, and so far organizers have raised $11,000 that will be used to support his health journey.

Tickets for the raffle costs $50 to purchase and are available until 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon at the Clio Roadhouse.

Prizes will include merchandise, a cooler and a used 2002 Harley Fat Boy.

Raffle flyer

