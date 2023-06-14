Coal units at Karn Generating Complex in Essexville taken offline

ESSEXVILLE, Mich. (WJRT) - As Consumers Energy continues switching to renewable energy production, two coal power plant units near Bay City went out of service Wednesday.
The company shut down the coal-fired portion of the Karn Generating Complex in Essexville with a flag lowering ceremony. Two units that burn natural gas and oil at the complex will continue operating.
Karn plant employees who wished to stay with Consumers Energy can transition to other jobs. The company also is providing help with filing paperwork for retirement if employees choose.
Consumers Energy is working to decommission its entire fleet of coal-fired power generating facilities by 2025.
"We are deeply grateful to the hundreds of employees who helped make Karn 1 and 2 an important part of our energy story here in Michigan," said LeeRoy Wells Jr., Consumers Energy's senior vice president of operations. "The legacy of their work and these plants continues, as it will now serve as a reminder of what we are capable of accomplishing together when we prioritize doing what is right for our customers and for the planet."
Consumers Energy will work with local leaders to determine next steps for the Karn facility property. Units 3 and 4, which burn natural gas and oil, will remain in operation through 2031 as the switch to renewable energy continues.
"Consumers Energy has worked for years to carry out this transition safely and efficiently, not only for our customers, but for our employees, for the land, and for the community that Karn has been a part of for years," said Tonya Berry, Consumers Energy's senior vice president of transformation and engineering.
The utility hopes to generate 90% of its electricity, which provides power to 6.7 million Michigan residents, with renewable sources by 2040.