Columbia Sportswear celebrates remodeled store in Birch Run

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WJRT) - Columbia Sportswear is unveiling a remodeled store at Birch Run Premium Outlets this week.
A celebration is scheduled on Thursday for the store on the southwest corner of the mall next to Adidas and Pottery Barn. The Columbia store is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Columbia, which opened at Birch Run Premium Outlets in 1992, sells a variety of outdoor apparel and shoes for the whole family that can be used while camping, kayaking, hiking or going around town.
The store has an entirely new look inside and an expanded line of products.
"The store will continue to feature great values on innovative sportswear, outerwear, footwear and accessories for men, women, and kids," said Russell Anderson, vice president of retail operations for Columbia Sportswear.
As a special grand reopening offer, the Columbia store in Birch Run is offering 20% purchases and a free bandana through Sunday. Other in-store deals will be available this week, as well.