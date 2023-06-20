Construction begins for a new warehouse in Grand Blanc Township

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Construction began Tuesday for a new 200,000-square-foot warehouse in Grand Blanc Township.
John P. O'Sullivan Distributing says the property will replace the Flint Township warehouse.
The company employs 130 people, but that number is expected to rise with the new expansion.
"We are always looking for CDL class A truck drivers," said Joannie O'Sullivan-Butler, the President of John P. O'Sullivan Distributing. "There is definitely a shortage throughout the country for that, and we are always looking for warehouse workers that pick the products."
The goal is to finish the construction project in 14 months.