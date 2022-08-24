Construction begins inside Grand Blanc Marketplace

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) – Construction has started to return an eyesore in Grand Blanc back to productive use.
Grand Blanc City Manager Wendy Jean-Buhrer said contractors are working inside of the former Kmart and Farmer Jack building, which will be redeveloped into the Grand Blanc Marketplace
“Within the week, the remediation company was taking out the asbestos and doing that and that's where we're at today,” Jean-Buhrer said.
Back on Aug. 15, permits to begin construction were approved by the city and county. Once contractors finish removing asbestos, they will move forward with the demolition of the former Farmer Jack side of the building.
Jean-Buhrer said plans are in the works to also demolish and rebuild where the Kmart building stands.
“There will be a whole new building, as well as new facades and new structure that will be using the foundations. But everything else will be new, as well as the new outline," she said.
In March, the city of Grand Blanc announced the first round of tenants that will open in the plaza. They include a Jersey Mike's, Starbucks, a 29/11 Mediterranean restaurant and possibly an Amazon Fresh store.
As for a date of when we could see these new tenants it depends on when construction finishes, but the city doesn’t expect it to take very long.
“They already have all of their construction materials and their general contractors are ready to go. So I think once all of those are aligned, they will be going in and moving in,” Jean-Buhrer said.