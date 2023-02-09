Consumers Energy giving away 30,000 Nest smart thermostats

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Consumers Energy is giving away 30,000 Nest smart thermostats to how financially vulnerable natural gas customers reduce their heating bills.
Consumers says the thermostats can help regulate and reduce energy usage during the winter heating season, which would save costs for low-income customers.
"We’re excited to provide smart thermostats, which reduce energy waste, in addition to dollars that will keep people safe and warm in their homes," said Brian Rich, Consumers Energy's senior vice president and chief customer officer.
Click here for more information about how to get one of the Nest thermostats.
"Smart thermostats help lower costs by allowing people to easily set and adjust temperatures at home or work, and they’ve proved to be a powerful tool," Rich said.
The thermostat giveaway comes after the utility offered $25 million worth of bill payment assistance in January. About $15 million of that comes in the form of automatic electric bill credits and the remaining $10 million will be disbursed as assistance to low-income customers.
Customers who need help paying their utility bills should call 211 for referral to an organization that offers assistance meeting basic needs. Consumers Energy customers also should call 1-800-477-5050 if they can't pay their bills.
Consumers Energy says a reduction in natural gas costs this season should lead to savings for most customers. Wholesale prices for natural gas are down 24% since October.