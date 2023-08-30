Consumers Energy natural gas customers to pay 4% more

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Consumers Energy natural gas customers will pay about 4% more soon, but Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says she prevented a far higher increase.

The Michigan Public Service Commission approved the overall 4% natural gas rate increase -- but only 3.9% increase for residential customers -- on Wednesday.





The increase will take effect with October bills and generate about $95 million more per year for Consumers from its 1.8 million natural gas customers in Michigan's Lower Peninsula.

The utility says it will spend the additional revenue on modernizing its natural gas infrastructure to limit methane loss and install more energy efficient equipment. Consumers Energy says it already reduced methane loss by 20% since 2012.

"Our customers look to Consumers Energy for natural gas, and we take that responsibility seriously in our cold-weather state," said Christopher Fultz, Consumers Energy's vice president of natural gas operations. "We want people to know we're making our system stronger, safer and cleaner, and we can do that while keeping bills affordable for people who count on us."

Nessel said Consumers initially requested a $212 million per year revenue increase in the form of a $175 million rate hike and $2 per month higher service charge for all residential gas customers.

Her office, which advocates on behalf of ratepayers before the Michigan Public Service Commission, agreed to a settlement for a smaller increase to rates and Consumers dropped its request for the $2 monthly service charge.

"We are defending the pocketbooks and household ledgers of Michigan consumers throughout the year from our largest energy providers," Nessel said. "The settlement announced today saves ratepayers millions, slashes the rate hike demand in half and completely blocked an unnecessary intended service fee increase that otherwise would have landed on the utility bills of every residential Consumers Energy natural gas customer in Michigan."