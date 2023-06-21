Consumers Energy opens $10 million natural gas training facility

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Gas City is officially open.
The $10 million Consumers Energy facility will serve as a real-life training ground for natural gas employees to learn about building and operating infrastructure used to deliver fuel into people's homes and businesses.
Hundreds of Consumers Energy workers will use Flint Gas City, which is located at the company's service center on Court Street. The company hosted a ribbon cutting for the facility Wednesday morning.
"We are committed to building the workforce of the future to ensure we safely and reliably deliver natural gas to our customers, and this world-class facility is a tangible representation of that commitment," said LeeRoy Wells Jr., the senior vice president of operations for Consumers Energy.
Consumers operates a similar facility in Marshall to train employees who work on the electrical grid. Flint Gas City can mimic scenarios natural gas workers will encounter and provide experience using equipment.
"Allowing our workers to learn about and practice the work they will encounter on the job in a controlled but real environment ensures they are prepared for multiple scenarios at a job site before they're out in the field," said Josh Sturgis, one of the instructors at Flint Gas City. "That kind of training is critical to ensure they can keep themselves, their coworkers and our customers safe."
Consumers Energy provides natural gas to 1.8 million customers in Michigan's Lower Peninsula.